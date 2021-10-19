Xscape turns 21 in Milton Keynes - and you're invited to the celebrations

MK's Xscape building is celebrating its 21st birthday this month with a Wheel of Surprizes.

People are invited to come along on Satruday October 30 and take a turn on the wheel for a chance to win one of hundreds of prizes.

These will include meal vouchers, shopping cards and activity passes for Xscape facilities.

The wheel will be spinning between 12noon and 5pm and the event is free for participants but children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.

There are even more chances to win exciting prizes with the Ultimate Great Xscape draw. The prizes are brand passes for a whole year, courtesy of Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, Gravity Active Entertainment, Nuffield Health and Wagamama.

Visit the Xscape Milton Keynes website to enter the draw.

Since opening its doors for the first time in 2020, the 423,000sq ft leisure and entertainment destination has been a prominent feature of the MK skyline and played a big part in the local and visitor economy.

Xscape has been home to a variety of national and independent brands over the years and recent additions are Namji and Wing Kingz, while Escape Hunt and Sumac are opening soon.