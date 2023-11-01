Yamaha Music boss to join CEO Sleepout in Milton Keynes to support the homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boss of Milton Keynes based Yamaha Music, is taking part in a national Sleepout event to raise awareness about homelessness.

Yamaha Music managing director, Mark Rolfe, will spend a night sleeping rough on the streets of Milton Keynes, on November 16.

Mark has strong ties with the area as he grew up in Bletchley and remains in regular contact via Yamaha Music Europe UK which has its headquarters in Tilbrook.

He is hoping to raise sufficient funds to help improve the music room at the Milton Keynes YMCA.

Mark, who will be joined by other business leaders, said: “I have seen first-hand the problems Milton Keynes is facing, particularly with the young homeless. We know that music is an important part of young people’s culture and for those experiencing homelessness, music is a valuable outlet and opportunity to connect. Music is not just for entertainment; it can be a solace and an escape.

“Expressive arts such as art therapy, singing, songwriting and playing music helps young people to develop self-esteem, improve communication and help their emotional health.

“I am determined to raise sufficient funds to help improve the local YMCA music room, so that using it will be a joyful and beneficial experience for everyone.”

A Just Giving page has been set up to support the Sleepout, with nearly £3,000 raised towards a target off £5,000.

CEO Sleepout is a national charity set up to inspire the business community to unite to fight homelessness; raising money for frontline services, helping to change lives.