Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Milton Keynes
The warning is valid from 9am to 6pm on Saturday June 7, with the possibility that heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some damage and disruption to transport and infrastructure.
The latest forecasts show a 30 to 70 per cent chance of rain showers during this time, with a moderate breeze expected, and temperatures of around 15C.
Any storms could lead to damage to buildings or structures if they are struck by lightning, while there could be longer journeys due to difficult driving conditions on the roads, particularly spray and standing water.
Other impacts could be delays to train services and the possibility of power cuts.
The weather forecast is better for Milton Keynes on Sunday June 8, with no warnings in place.
The outlook is for sunny intervals with a moderate breeze expected, and temperatures of around 15C.