Yellow weather warning issued for Milton Keynes with thunderstorms and yet more heavy rain predicted
The warning lasts until 10pm
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for MK along with other parts of southern and eastern England.
Experts say thunderstorms and heavy rain are predicted today (Tuesday) until 10pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They warn the weather could cause disruption to travel and possibly some flooding.
Showers will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with some spells of sunshine. Friday will be dry but cloudy.
The month of May usually sees an average 11 days of rain. It’s still too early to compare this month.