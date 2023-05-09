News you can trust since 1981
Yellow weather warning issued for Milton Keynes with thunderstorms and yet more heavy rain predicted

The warning lasts until 10pm

By Sally Murrer
Published 9th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for MK along with other parts of southern and eastern England.

Experts say thunderstorms and heavy rain are predicted today (Tuesday) until 10pm.

They warn the weather could cause disruption to travel and possibly some flooding.

Yet more rain is forecast for MK, along with possible thunderstormsYet more rain is forecast for MK, along with possible thunderstorms
Yet more rain is forecast for MK, along with possible thunderstorms
Showers will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with some spells of sunshine. Friday will be dry but cloudy.

The month of May usually sees an average 11 days of rain. It’s still too early to compare this month.

Related topics:Milton KeynesMet OfficeEngland