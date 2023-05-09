Yellow weather warning issued for Milton Keynes with thunderstorms and yet more heavy rain predicted

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for MK along with other parts of southern and eastern England.

Experts say thunderstorms and heavy rain are predicted today (Tuesday) until 10pm.

They warn the weather could cause disruption to travel and possibly some flooding.

Yet more rain is forecast for MK, along with possible thunderstorms

Showers will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with some spells of sunshine. Friday will be dry but cloudy.