Yet another proposal for giant 5G mast sparks anger in Milton Keynes

Residents in Shenley Brook End are the latest to feel outraged about a plan to site a towering 5G mast on their estate.

Hutchinson telecommunications is applying on behalf of phone and broadband company Three to place a 50ft tall mast close to properties in Wallinger Drive.

They say it is less than five metres from one of the houses.

A 5G mast

"The proposed will be metres above highest ridge line of adjacent properties and treeline and therefore will tower over them and be an eyesore blotting the landscape for miles around," said one resident.

"We are upset as we were not consulted and have lodged objections to MK Council Planning Department against the proposed mast erection for a variety of reasons," he added.

Residents say it is "unreasonable and unsympathetic" to locate such in a residential area, and it would be intrusive and not in keeping with the neighbourhood.

Some claim the mast would subject residents to electro-magnetic radiation and other harmful signals which may cause adverse health effects on people. But Three strongly dispute this, saying there is no scientific evidence to back this claim.

The residents have suggested the mast be relocated to a more suitable location and not on a residential estate.

But a Three spokesperson said today: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Milton Keynes. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen."

She added: “Masts needs to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage. We carry out extensive searches and surveys to evaluate all the options. We then choose the option most likely to gain planning approval from the local council. This will include showing we have minimised the impact on residents and the locality.”

The spokesperson said the proposed Shenley Brook End mast height has already been reduced from 17m to 15m, and the site is on a wide grass verge so the full pavement width will be retained.

"Access for students from the local school will not be restricted, she said.

"The 5G rollout by all UK MNOs complies with all global standards on health and safety which have been developed since the early 1990s – you can see recent independent testing from Ofcom and find more information via #5gcheckthefacts on social media."

She added: “From a health and safety perspective, 5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology. All generations of mobile technology used by Three must comply with international guidelines to ensure that no harmful levels of radiation are emitted. As a responsible company, we take our obligation to run a safe network very seriously and actively work to ensure that our network remains compliant with these guidelines.”

Earlier this month the Citizen reported on a second attempt has been made to place a 5G mast in the historic village of Woughton on the Green.

Hutchinson Telecommunications, acting on behalf of EE, were refused planning permission in June to site a 59ft tall 5G mast in Newport Road, beside parkland and metres away from the Protected Ancient Monument site of a medieval sunken village.

MK Council refused planning consent for this due to the "adverse visual impact" on the preserved historic village street scene and the close proximity to the Woughton on the Green Conservation Area, the Ancient Monument site and a Grade 2 listed cottage.