YMCA partners with CityFibre to help young people in need in Milton Keynes

The YMCA in Milton Keynes has formed a new corporate partnership with broadband provider CityFibre.

Rocketing rent rates and the lack of social housing has resulted in Milton Keynes being labelled the youth homelessness capital of the U.K

Artists' impression of new YMCA campus

And it is claimed the alliance will help bring lasting change to young people in need.

Jean Gowin, City Manager of CityFibre said: “By becoming the YMCA MK’s first strategic corporate partner, CityFibre is able to further demonstrate its long- term commitment to both the city and its people.

"With our £40million full fibre build in progress across Milton Keynes and the new campus in build, it’s a busy time for the city. We’re proud be part of the YMCA MK journey, working with the team to help support young and vulnerable people.”

The partnership will bring opportunities for CityFibre employees to engage with young people, to offer work experience opportunities and to take part in YMCA’s networking, volunteering and fundraising programmes.

Simon Green, CEO of YMCA MK, said: “We’re delighted to welcome CityFibre as our first Strategic Corporate Partner. Together, we will use our voice to raise awareness of the youth housing crisis in MK and to inspire our young people to reach their full potential.”