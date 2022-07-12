Yo! Sushi School comes to Milton Keynes to offer two hour masterclass in sushi making

The school will offer a two hour masterclass in sushi-making and participants can enjoy their own creations at the end of each session.

It will be held every Wednesday, starting from tomorrow (July 13) at the Yo! city centre restaurant.

The class starts at 6.30pm and ends at 8.30pm and costs from £29.95 per adults or £19.95 for under 16s.

The sushi-making masterclasses start this week in MK

Guests will have the chance to roll a selection of YO!’s most iconic sushi during the masterclass, which is led by a sushi school ambassador.

They will filled in on the extensive history of sushi, learn expert knife skills, explore delicious ingredients, and try their hand at making a range of YO! favourites from the menu.

These range from Salmon Nigiri to a classic Crunchy Cali Roll, and there are plenty of plant-based dished for vegans or vegetarians.

Sushi kits will be available at 20% off for all attendees. Places can be booked through the YO! website.

A Yo! spokesman said: “Grab a friend (or even your soy-mate), get your sushi rolling hats on, and come on down to YO! for an o-fish-al intro to all things Japanese cuisine.”

The history of sushi began with paddy fields, where fish was fermented with vinegar, salt and rice. But after this the rice itself was discarded.