A Wizz Air jet comes in to land (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The airline will also increase the frequency of its flights from Gatwick Airport to Tel Aviv from six flights a week to seven flights a week, starting from the beginning of November.

From December 13, Wizz Air will operate flights three times a week to Amman in Jordan. Known as the White City, Amman is famous for its architectural style and spectacular Roman ruins. The capital of Jordan, Amman is packed with history, art galleries, and museums as well as a buzzing restaurant and night life scene.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to announce this new route from London Luton to Amman.