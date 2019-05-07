You've done the Milton Keynes Marathon now do the MK Cinemarathon

Swap your shoelaces for strawberry laces and take on the 2019 cine-marathon.

Kick off the hottest alternative marathon in town.

Cineworld in XScape MK

After more than 10,000 people turned out for the MK Marathon, Cineworld in MK has launched a brand new race dedicated to help you get involved in the marathon fever without having to break a sweat.

Cineworld wants you to swap the racetrack for a movie soundtrack instead and head to XScape to take on 26.2 hours of unbeatable films and claim your prestigious movie title.

With an epic line-up of films out this spring, including: Aladdin, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Cineworld’s example film route will take you through the hottest blockbusters of the year, kicking off with Avengers: Endgame, helping you clock an impressive three hours off your time already.

Alternatively, film fans can personalise their Cine-marathon route, picking any combination of movies they want to help them reach the finish line. Obviously going to the movies isn't cheap nowadays so CIneworld is promoting its Unlimited membership which allows people to rack up as many hours of film as they want for just one fixed monthly or annual fee.

The cinemarathon 'route map'

The company has devised a 'route map' to help you track your cine-marathon progress - which you can download here - and be sure to keep Cineworld updated on your race status using the hashtag #cinemarathon on social media.