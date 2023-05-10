Young autistic man once too scared to enter a classroom wins Student of the Year title at Milton Keynes College

An inspirational autistic student who was once too frightened to even enter a classroom has won the ultimate accolade at MK College.

Jacob Vale started at the college five years ago, enrolling in the New Horizons course in the Inclusive Learning department.

He has since notched up a string of qualifications in Art and Design before graduating with an HNC in Web Development and Graphic Design.

Talented Jacob Vale has been hailed an inspiration to people with autism

Now he is ready to embark on a promising career as a freelance graphic designer and feels ready to “face the real world”.

Yet Jacob and his tutors vividly remember his first day at the college, when his autism caused him a massive struggle socially.

Tutor Dan Vine recalls: “When Jacob started at the SCIoT, he spent a lot of his first day sat in a park with me because he was too anxious to join his classmates.

"Achieving good grades and becoming a confident member of the class may not sound extraordinary but with the challenges Jacob has faced, getting to this stage in his career at the College Group is amazing.”

Student of the Year Jacob Vale with Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal of MK College

Dan, who is digital coach at the college’s South Central Institute of Technology in Bletchley, described Jacob as a “standout student”.

He said: “His journey has been epic and we wanted to recognise and celebrate all that Jacob has accomplished...I’m so excited that he was chosen as the overall Student of the Year for the College Group. I was in a long line of people wanting to nominate Jacob for this award.

"He confidently takes part in class discussions, delivers presentations to his peers and achieves distinctions in his assessments. It’s been a pleasure to teach Jacob – to have shared in his journey for such a long time and seeing him blossom as a designer and get his confidence and his skills to where they are.”

Sally Alexander, CEO and Principal of MK College Group, said at the awards ceremony: “Jacob’s story is an incredible example of how much our learners can progress and grow during their time with us. Jacob has shown that with hard work, determination and the right support, you can overcome the challenges you face and work towards your goals for the future.

“Like all of tonight’s winners, Jacob is an inspiration for his peers.”

Jacob himself said: “I have reached heights I never could have imagined thanks to this college. The one thing that stands out for me the most from my time at MK College and the SCIoT is that I feel prepared for the real world.

"Given all the knowledge I’ve obtained from these different courses, I certainly think I could pursue my own career in freelance graphic design and I’m looking forward to continuing to work towards this ambition… I feel prepared for the real world.”

The Students of the Year ceremony took place at the magnificent Silverstone Circuit and honoured the incredible achievements of 22 learners across MK College, the South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) and the College Group’s prison education services.