Young Beyblade X players wanted for national tournament heat to be held in Milton Keynes

Young fans of the Beyblade X game are invited to take part in a special city contest that could take them to the national tournament.

Bladders aged eight to 12 can compete in the spinning tops battle of the year at Smyths Toy Store on Saturday July 19.

The winners will go to the UK final in Croydon on August 23 and and one will go on to represent the nation at the Beyblade X World Championship 2025 in Tokyo this October.

There are just 32 spaces in the store’s contest, so it’s time to sharpen those skills and sign up now for a chance to compete on the world stage, say Smyths bosses,

Beyblade X toys are all the rage right now

You can register to take part here.

Beyblade X is the name of the latest generation of Beyblade toys, spinning tops with interchangeable blades, ratchets and layers that assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks.

Capable of spinning for long periods, the physical Beyblade X toys feature an "X-Celerator Gear System" that allows for super-fast acceleration and intense battles on a new stadium design.

The Beyblade X game, specifically "Beyblade X: Xone", is an action game where players can compete in digital battles with their tops, customize their Beyblades, and participate in online and offline matches. Beyblade X (stylized in all caps) is a Japanese manga, anime and toyline based on Takara Tomy and Hasbro's Beyblade franchise.

The fourth generation of the franchise, the Beyblade X toyline was launched in July 2023.

A Beyblade kit costs around £7.99 and there is currently a 3 for 2 offer at Smyths.