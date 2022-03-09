Young girl carrying Harry Potter blanket goes missing in Milton Keynes

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since yesterday evening.

Lily-Ann Bristow disappeared from Bradwell and is likely to be carrying a Harry Potter blanket.

She is 5ft 6in tall, slim, and has ginger hair, say police.

Have you seen Lily-Ann Bristow?

Lily is likely to be wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and grey jogging bottoms.

If you have seen her or if you have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220103358