Young girl goes missing in Milton Keynes

Have you seen Hope?

Police have put out an appeal to find a young teenager who has been missing all night.

Hope was last seen late in the evening of Wednesday August 8.

She is just 4ft 11in tall, olive skinned and has long black hair with blonde streaks. She was wearing a black vest top, black jogging bottoms and black HOKA trainers when she disappeared.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Hope or have any relevant information that could help with locating her, please call us on 101, quote reference number 43250413776.“