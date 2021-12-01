Young girl with possible walking difficulties goes missing in Milton Keynes

Police have appealing for the public’s help to trace a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from MK.

Jasmine Greasby, aged 16, is from the Wolverton area and was last seen yesterday (Monday) at around 3pm outside the Wolverton swimming and recreation centre in Addington Avenue.

She is about 5ft 9ins tall with a medium build and short brown hair. She may seem to have difficulty walking and wears glasses for short sightedness.

When she was last seen, Jasmine was wearing a light pastel coloured winter jacket, a red chequered shirt, blue denim jeans, a grey beanie hat and black training shoes.

She was carrying a pink rucksack with owls on it and a pink shoulder bag, also with owls on it.

Jasmine is thought to be on foot and frequents canal paths from Wolverton to the Hanslope, Castlethorpe or Haversham areas.

She is also known to frequent Willen Lake, Campbell Park, Caldecotte Lake, Ouse Valley Park, and the Secret Garden in Wolverton.

Investigating officer PC Charlene Rowbotham, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I’d like to ask anyone who has any information which could help us find Jasmine to get in touch.

“Jasmine may be having difficulty walking. She also wears glasses for short sightedness, but does not have these with her.