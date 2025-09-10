Young man dies in Milton Keynes police custody after being tasered

An investigation has been launched into the case of a young man who died in police custody hours after being arrested and tasered.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) made the announcement today (Wednesday September 10) that an official investigation has been launched.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, they have taken the decision not to name the man, who was just 23 years old.

He died in hospital on August 22 while under police guard following his arrest by Thames Valley Police officers earlier that day.

Police used a taser to restrain the young man

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have established that during the early hours of 22 August, the man rang police threatening to harm himself and others.

“On arrival officers found him harming himself and both officers discharged their tasers once and were able to restrain him.

“Prior to his arrest he had taken a quantity of drugs and following his arrest he suffered seizures. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance for medical care and to have his self-inflicted wounds treated and the Taser barbs removed.”

Officers remained with him in hospital and used leg restraints on the man after he became agitated and made threats to them, said the spokesperson.

During the day his condition deteriorated and, despite medical treatment, he sadly died that afternoon in hospital.

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday 29 August, the preliminary cause of death has not been established and the results of further tests are awaited.

The Coroner has been informed and an inquest was opened and adjourned until 10 February 2026.

IOPC investigators have secured officers’ body worn video which is being reviewed along with statements from the officers, who are all currently being treated as witnesses.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have spoken with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.

“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died while in the custody of police and we will ensure the man’s family are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”