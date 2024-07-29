Young man is seriously injured in collision in Milton Keynes town
ames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Newport Pagnell.
At around 4.37pm on Sunday, a Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki motorcycle collided on Wolverton Road at the junction of Marsh End Road.
The rider of the Suzuki, a man in his late teens, was taken to John Radcliffe hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her twenties, suffered minor injuries.
Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this road traffic collision in which a man is seriously injured.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.
“We are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dash cam footage of the collision, or any dash cam leading up to the collision to please come forward.
“If you saw anything, please call 101, quoting reference 43240359968.”