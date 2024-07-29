Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road accident in Newport Pagnell.

ames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Newport Pagnell.

At around 4.37pm on Sunday, a Vauxhall Corsa and Suzuki motorcycle collided on Wolverton Road at the junction of Marsh End Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider of the Suzuki, a man in his late teens, was taken to John Radcliffe hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have issued an appeal following a serious injury collision in Milton Keynes

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her twenties, suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this road traffic collision in which a man is seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dash cam footage of the collision, or any dash cam leading up to the collision to please come forward.