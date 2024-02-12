Young man seriously injured in three vehicle collision on Milton Keynes grid road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his twenties has been seriously injured in a collision involving three vehicles on a city grid road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened shortly after 10pm on Friday on Chaffron Way (H6) at the junction with Davy Avenue on Knowlhill.

A black Ford Galaxy, a white Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Vauxhall Astra van were all involved in the collision, say officers.

Three people, two women and a man, were taken to hospital. The two women, one aged in her forties and one in her fifties, had minor injuries and have both been discharged. But the young man suffered “serious injuries” and he remains in hospital, say police.