Santa will have musical accompaniment from three talented young siblings when he arrives in MK to open his city centre grotto on Friday.

The Stencil Pencils will be performing their latest Christmas single in City Square, outside M&S, at 4.45pm. Afterwards, they will lead Santa and his sleigh through the decorated Midsummer Arcade to The Snowman themed grotto in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis.

Prince Charming and Snow White from this year’s Milton Keynes Theatre’s pantomime will also be joining in the fun and entertaining the crowds.

The Stencil Pencils - kale, Indiana and Johnson

Centre Director Kevin Duffy said: “Santa’s arrival at centre:mk, is a wonderful experience and marks the start of the magical festive season. It’s the chance for children to see a glimpse of Santa before he goes into the grotto and to have a really good time with the free entertainment, music and fun.

“We hope that this event will create many magical memories for everyone who attends.”

The Santa Parade is billed as centre:mk’s favourite events of the year. It is free to attend, while tickets can be purchased here to meet Santa in this year’s Grotto experience.

Visitors will experience story of how the snowman comes to life and embarks on a magical adventure with his friend before meeting Santa himself. The experience also includes decorating a special Christmas Elf biscuit and a gift from Santa.

Santa will arrive at the city centre on Friday

For the Stencil Pencils, aka siblings Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert, the Christmas booking marks the end of a jam-packed year of performing at festivals and gigs, including the city’s recent The Festival of Light, where they performed alongside Sam Ryder.

The youngsters, who are aged 13, 11 and seven, are hoping to reach the charts with their single written about Milton Keynes called MK City, Young and in Love.

They formed the band as a homework project in their living rooms during the 2020 Covid lockdown , but it rapidly grew and turned into a success story that has delighted audiences everywhere.

Hailed as the World’s Youngest Asperger's band, with young Kale diagnosed with the syndrome and overcoming struggles with social interaction, they have already given inspiration to thousands of other youngsters on the autistic spectrum.