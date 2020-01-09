Young Milton Keynes busker shoots to stardom in The Voice

A teenage Milton Keynes busker has wowed the judges on ITV’s The Voice after her unique audition stood out from the crowd.

Cameo Williams, 18, has a regular busking pitch outside McDonald's at the centre:mk and also performs at open mic events all over the city.

She was featured on Saturday night’s episode of the singing contest as she performed an adaptation of Blondie’s Heart of Glass.

The haunting rendition saw judge Olly Murs turn his chair round to offer her a place on his team, followed by Welsh pop legend Tom Jones, before the pair fought it out for the chance to be her mentor.

Cameo, who chose ‘team Olly’, said: “I was so nervous. It was honestly one of the most nerve wracking things I have ever done! When you are backstage you can hear the atmosphere, the audience. It’s almost deafening. But I didn’t want to let my nerves get the best of me so I put them in a box in my head.”

Cameo’s family first realised she had a natural talent when she performed the Oasis hit Wonderwall during karaoke when she was little.

Cameo Williams

She said: “I love the message behind The Voice. So much of the industry is saturated in looks - what you are, who you are - the product. The message of the show is really honest; it should be about the voice.

“I think Olly is great - he’s a character. I was always going to go for the person that turned first. It’s loyalty because they believed in me.”

Cameo practised the song in front of her dad, Voja, who is a musician and gave her tips and ideas for the song.

Her mum Karan, grandparents Jill and Gordon, and boyfriend Alex went to watch the audition.

Cameo vowed the judges

Karan told ITV cameras: “I’m completely in awe of her. She’s this tiny little girl who has grown into a beautiful woman. I’m so proud.”

Cameo, who attends college in Birmingham, will now face the Battle Rounds, and compete against a rival team member to stay in the show.