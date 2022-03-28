Young Milton Keynes cheerleaders are among the best in Britain
Young cheerleaders from MK are flying high after wowing judges at the British championships.
By Sally Murrer
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:27 pm
Members of the MK Elite Cheerleading Sigma team came third in the prestigious ICC British Open competition at the weekend.
The team travelled to Nottingham Motorpoint arena to take part after months of coaching through lockdown by coaches Danni, Stacey and Aprille.
Sigma gained second place at MK Stadium in January, then another second at Warwickshire University in February.
They will be at MK Dons stadium this weekend.