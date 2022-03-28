Members of the MK Elite Cheerleading Sigma team came third in the prestigious ICC British Open competition at the weekend.

The team travelled to Nottingham Motorpoint arena to take part after months of coaching through lockdown by coaches Danni, Stacey and Aprille.

Sigma gained second place at MK Stadium in January, then another second at Warwickshire University in February.

The successful Sigma team from Mk Elite Cheerleading

They will be at MK Dons stadium this weekend.