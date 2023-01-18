Young Milton Keynes footballers kept snug and warm this winter thanks to housebuilder's donation

Young footballers have new winter jackets to wear to training sessions and matches thanks to city-based housebuilder Bellway Northern Home Counties.

Bellway, which is building new homes at Tattenhoe Park, gave £760 to Tattenhoe Youth FC’s Under-8 Jaguars, to cover the cost of coats for the team.

The team plays and train at Priory Park Pavilion, off Priestley Drive, within the wider Tattenhoe Park development.

The jackets will keep players warm through the winter

Their manager Robert Willford said: “The boys were really excited when they received their new coats that will keep them warm during the winter.

“We wouldn’t have been able to provide them with the coats if it wasn’t for the help provided by Bellway. When I was informed that they were willing to cover the full cost, I was blown away.”

Robert added: “We would like to thank Bellway for sponsoring our Under 8s team. Their support is absolutely brilliant and the boys are incredibly thankful for their coats.”

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “As the colder nights draw in, we are pleased to be able to provide this donation to help the players keep warm and to continue doing something they love into the winter months.

The young footballers are thrilled with their new coats

“Tattenhoe Youth FC provides a great platform for youngsters in the area to get involved in sport, with the younger age groups based at the new sports facilities that have been created as part of the wider Tattenhoe Park development.

