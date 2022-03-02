Young Milton Keynes mum with sight loss is shortlisted for award

A trendy young mum who speaks out candidly about coping with blindness has received praise from the RNIB charity.

Hannah Burgess, 24, was born with Albinism and Nystagmus and posts videos regularly on social media under the name BlindMumVsTheWorld.

Her accounts on Facebook and TikTok challenge disability stereotypes and cover everything from coping with children to how to put mascara on when you can't see your eyelashes.

Hannah Burgess with her guide dog in Milton Keynes

Hannah has this week been shortlisted in the RNIB See Differently Awards in the Best Social Media Impact category.

The award, sponsored by Pantene, recognises someone who has used social media to break down barriers faced by blind or partially sighted people, or to galvanise support for a social issue.

On Nystagmus Awareness Day, Hannah posted on social media to raise awareness of the condition. A few months later, Hannah’s friend messaged her stating she thought her child also had Nystagmus.

The child was later diagnosed with the eye condition which made Hannah realise she could help others if she started posting more.

Alongside her online presence, Hannah also visits schools to support blind and partially sighted children and those with albinism.

She said: “All I want to do is help people raise awareness for those living with sight loss. This nomination helps me realise I’m not doing too bad of a job.”

RNIB CEO Matt Stringer said: “The RNIB See Differently Awards celebrate people who are dedicated to making the world a better place for blind and partially sighted people. Our shortlisted National Finalists are all brilliant and we wish them the best of luck.”