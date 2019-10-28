Young Milton Keynes Muslims help poppy appeal

Young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) in Milton Keynes have been out on the streets selling poppies to help the Royal British Legion.

The teenagers have also volunteered in large numbers to help in the MK Poppy Run at Willen Lake.

Saeed Nazir, youth leader for MK, said: “We pay tribute to the special contribution of families, as well as the emergency services. And we acknowledge those innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism."

He added: "It is our duty to help the poppy appeal and we were delighted to be able to help in some small way. Islam urges every person to partake in charitable giving, and that even an act of kindness towards another is charity.

"AMYA has and continues to instil young people with a sense of civil responsibility, and a desire to promote harmony within our local communities.

"Our members have enjoyed living in Milton Keynes for decades and so any opportunity to help our local community is a much-welcomed one.”

The organisation focuses on helping young Muslims become better citizens and fulfil their religious obligations of serving God and humanity.

AMYA is the UK's largest Muslim youth organisation and the leading Muslim youth group.

For more information visit http://www.muslimsforhumanity.org.uk