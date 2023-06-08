Young Milton Keynes players reach regional finals of national Pokémon Futsal tournament

A group of young players have represented Milton Keynes by playing Futsal in instead of football – inspired by Pokémon characters.

The FA entered into partnership with Pokémon Company International to promote the game, which is fast-moving and focuses on technical skill in tight spaces.

It’s played using smaller, heavier balls and with fewer players than in regular 11-a-side football and is described as a “fast, frenetic and fun” way to master the ball.

MK Mavericks Futsal Club U14 during the U14's Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup Tournament

MK Mavericks Futsal Club holds sessions at Lord Grey Academy in Milton Keynes and also Cottesloe School in Wing. Their team of under 14s made it to the recent Southern regional finals of Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup.

Though they did not finish within the top three of their age groups, the FA has praised them for their “great role” within the tournament.

Louise Gear, Head of Development at The FA said: “We’re delighted with what we have seen at regional finals of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in what continues to be a brilliant competition.

"It has been fantastic to see just how much involvement in this competition means to these players, we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winners come the finals.”

The FA is promoting Futsal in partnership with Pokémon

Pokémon is the title partner of the England Football’s Youth Futsal Programme which aims to work with boys and girls aged eight to 16.