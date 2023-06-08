News you can trust since 1981
Young Milton Keynes players reach regional finals of national Pokémon Futsal tournament

The fast-moving game focuses on technical skill in tight spaces
By Sally Murrer
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

A group of young players have represented Milton Keynes by playing Futsal in instead of football – inspired by Pokémon characters.

The FA entered into partnership with Pokémon Company International to promote the game, which is fast-moving and focuses on technical skill in tight spaces.

It’s played using smaller, heavier balls and with fewer players than in regular 11-a-side football and is described as a “fast, frenetic and fun” way to master the ball.

MK Mavericks Futsal Club U14 during the U14's Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup TournamentMK Mavericks Futsal Club U14 during the U14's Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup Tournament
MK Mavericks Futsal Club U14 during the U14's Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup Tournament
MK Mavericks Futsal Club holds sessions at Lord Grey Academy in Milton Keynes and also Cottesloe School in Wing. Their team of under 14s made it to the recent Southern regional finals of Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup.

Though they did not finish within the top three of their age groups, the FA has praised them for their “great role” within the tournament.

Louise Gear, Head of Development at The FA said: “We’re delighted with what we have seen at regional finals of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in what continues to be a brilliant competition.

"It has been fantastic to see just how much involvement in this competition means to these players, we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winners come the finals.”

The FA is promoting Futsal in partnership with PokémonThe FA is promoting Futsal in partnership with Pokémon
The FA is promoting Futsal in partnership with Pokémon

Pokémon is the title partner of the England Football’s Youth Futsal Programme which aims to work with boys and girls aged eight to 16.

Alongside the Pokémon Futsal initiative in schools, youth football clubs across the country will take part in this season’s Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup by England Football, with competition kicking off in November and culminating at the national finals in July 2023.

