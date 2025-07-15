Young Milton Keynes teen battles multiple injuries, hospital admissions and mental health issues to become champion cheerleader

The family of a 14-year-old cheerleader has told of the behind-the-scenes physical and mental health problems she has overcome in order to rise to the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubie-Mae Taylor’s dream came true this month when she was selected for two international teams, one to compete in America and one in Barcelona.

Her parents have launched a fundraising page to help pay travel costs for this “once in a lifetime opportunity” – and they have also revealed the physical cost to Rubie-Mae herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has battled broken bones, multiple injuries, hospital admissions and a mental block this past season but she carried on pushing herself and the hard work has paid off,” said her dad Jonathan.

Rubie-Mae Taylor is competing internationally in cheerleading

"Rubie-Mae’s cheerleading journey over the past couple of years haven’t been the easiest but she soldiered on and pushed herself in order to compete,” he added.

The youngster, who competes for First Class Athletics in MK, is also a member of her school cheer team, the Radcliffe Royals.

Last season First Class Athletics took its first ever travel teams Barcelona. Unfortunately Rubie-Mae’s tumbles weren’t strong enough and she didn’t get a placement on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much as she was heartbroken, she powered through Season 3 receiving two first places and a fourth place through both FCA and her school team,” said Jonathan.

Meanwhile Rubie-Mae was having her own personal battles with dyslexia and mental health, he said.

“Having cheer as a hobby has really helped her mental health… Roll on Season 4 and our girl was determined more than ever to prove to all the coaches that she has levelled up both mentally and physically… Her heart was just set on placing on a national team.”

After impressing judges, Rubie-Mae was invited to the Travel Team tryouts. And, despite feeling despondent that she hadn’t performed well enough, a week later she was told she’d been placed on not one, but two, national teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first competition is Cheersport Nationals Allstar Cheerleading Championship in Atlanta ,USA, in February 2026. The second is the Cheer European Championship in Barcelona in June 2026.

You can view the family’s fundraising page here. So far £167 of the £450 goal has been raised.