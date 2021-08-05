Young Milton Keynes woman reaches final of Miss Great Britain competition

A 21-year-old from Milton Keynes is hoping to win the glamourous title of Miss Great Britain next month.

Lydia Rowlands will be representing MK in the line-up of 30 beauties from all over the UK.

The live final will be held in mid-September and the public will have a chance to vote for their favourites beforehand on the Miss Great Britain website.

Lydia Rowlands

Lydia says the pageant is important because it gives women a platform to communicate their story and to spread positive messages.

A graduate from the University of Surrey, she has dreamed of winning the tile since she was a little girl.

Her life goal is to set up a sports organisation for underprivileged children and winning the crown could turn that into a reality, she said,

Meanwhile sporty Lydia is this month taking part in a 24 hour netball session in MK to raise money for her two chosen charities, Alex's Wish and Cancer Research. She aims to complete 1,440 minutes of continuous netball skills and drills.

