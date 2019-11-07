Young Milton Keynes woman who lost her hair THREE times through Alopecia hopes to win Miss England

A 21-year-old woman from Milton Keynes who lives in fear of her hair falling out is hoping to win the Miss England title as an ambassador for Alopecia.

Jessica Hartnett is one of 18 contestants chosen to competing in the first photo heat for Miss England 2020.

Jessica is aiming to be crowned the next Miss England

But, after suffering three bouts of Alopecia that have left her almost totally bald each time, she is hoping her crowning glory will not let her down.

"I had Alopecia as a child, when I was three, seven and 12. The last time was the worst as I'd just start secondary school and was really self conscious. I wore a wig for about nine months until my hair finally grew back," she said.

"Nobody knew what caused it to happen each time. The doctors suggested it was stress but, as my mum said, how can a three-year-old be that stressed?"

Jessica, who lives on Brooklands, admits she is paranoid about the Alopecia striking again.

Jessica now

"If I notice a clump or two on my hairbrush I take preventative action. My hairdresser is brilliant and has all kinds of treatments to help."

These include a special machine to stimulate the scalp to grow more hair.

"It seems to work," said Jessica.

"I'm just hoping I will stay Alopecia free for Miss England."

Jessica almost bald, aged 3

An account manager with an employment agency in MK, she is asking people to vote for her so she can get to the contest's semi-final, which will be held next June.

All contestants who reach the semi-final will be invited to participate in an Eco fashion round, where they are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials and to raise funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose.

“The competition is much more than a physical beauty contest, the girls are encouraged to be charitable, sporty and an all-round good role model and are encouraged to recycle their outfits,” says Miss England national director Angie Beasley.

The reigning Miss England is 23-year-old Bhasha Mukherjee from Derby. She was crowned the winner in Newcastle on August 1 and started work as a junior doctor the following day.

You can vote for Jessica by texting MISS PHOTO09 to 63333. Texts cost 50p. You can see Jessica and photos of the other contestants on the official website.