Young motorcyclist dies in collision on Milton Keynes grid road
Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal road traffic collision on the V8 Marlborough Street in Milton Keynes yesterday (Wednesday).
At approximately 7.15pm a collision between a blue Jaguar XJ and a black Honda CB1000 motorcycle took place at the junction for Waterside on Peartree Bridge.
The rider of the black Honda CB1000 motorcycle, a 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes, sustained serious injuries and subsequently sadly died at Milton Keynes University Hospital.
A police spokesman said tonight: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have any social media pictures or video footage of the collision to contact us. We also urge any drivers who may have dash cam footage both of the lead up to the collision, or the collision itself to get in contact with us.
"If you think you may have information that could help this investigation, please 101 quoting 43210264980."