Young motorcyclist tragically dies after collision involving bus in Milton Keynes

The tragic incident happened at 6.05pm yesterday (Tuesday) on Queen Eleanor Street, near the roundabout junction with High Street.

Police say the white and blue motorcycle and a bus were involved in a collision and the rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

He was 18 years old.

Nobody else was injured in the incident and police have informed the teenager’s next of kin, who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The investigating officer is PC Phillip McGlue, who is from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Milton Keynes police station. He said today: “First and foremost, my thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the family and friends of the man who has died as a result of this collision.”

He added: “They are receiving support at this very difficult time.”

PC McGlue has asked anybody who witnessed the incident in Stony Stratford, or anyone who has any information, to call police on 101 quoting reference number 43220319667.

He said: “Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”