Young Muslims give sweets and company to elderly of two Milton Keynes care homes

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) started 2020 by giving gifts and lending their company to elderly residents of two Milton Keynes care homes.

The group of volunteers visited Milton Court Care Home and Kents Hill Care Home over the weekend, handing out sweets to both residents and staff.

The visit formed part of the AMYA's wider community and humanitarian activities which it carries out all year round and across the country.

Local youth leader Saeed Nazir says:"Our desire to visit care homes is derived from our faith, which teaches us to respect and care for the elderly.

"Islam emphasises kindness towards those in need and we wish to instil this within our youth through practicing our teachings.

"To serve mankind is part of our faith and we always try our very hardest to undertake community projects, particularly in our local areas.''

''It is a matter of great pride that young British Muslims, under the banner of AMYA, have been serving the good people of Milton Keynes, as well as other areas across the country, for decades''