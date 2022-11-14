Young Muslims in Milton Keynes have raised thousands of pounds for the Poppy Appeal by holding collections at Morrisons in Westcroft.

Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) have been working with the Royal British Legion for more than a decade to support the Poppy Appeal.

The Caliph and worldwide leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness, Mirza Masroor Ahmad, said: “Muslims are obliged to be loyal to the country in which they live.

Collections for the Poppy Appeal at Morrisons in Westcroft were held over the past three weekends

“Honouring those who fought to defend and safeguard one’s country is an important principle of Islam and in fact is an important principle of peace – especially when it is carried out with a sincere heart and for the sake of winning God’s pleasure.”

Regional President of AMYA UK, Saeed Nazir said: "We are again delighted and proud to support the Poppy Appeal which provides financial, social and emotional support to millions who have served or who are currently serving in the British Armed Forces, and their dependents.

"As Muslims living in the country it is our duty to honour those who risk life and limb for the protection of all British citizens."

Since October, hundreds of young Muslims belonging to the AMYA have been collecting in high streets and supermarkets around the UK. During 2014 members were also actively involved in the Tower of London Poppy installation.

