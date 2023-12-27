They don’t celebrate Christmas, so they spent it helping others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Muslims ensured hundreds of lonely or vulnerable people had a Christmas to remember in MK this year.

Members of the local Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) hand delivered gift baskets to people spending the festive period alone or going through tough times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative was in collaboration with the Marie Curie and Humanity First charities and each basket was tailored for a child or an adult. They contained items such as chocolates, festive food, scented candles, winter scarves, toys, stationary and a greetings card.

Young Muslims from AMYA prepare to spread the Christmas cheer in Milton Keynes

Nominations for the baskets had been received for people who were struggling financially, going through a difficult illness, or elderly people suffering from loneliness.

AMYA UK director for charity and welfare, Akbar Butt said: “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that every act of goodness is a charity. As Muslims, we don't celebrate Christmas, yet we recognise the challenges many people face during this season.

It's crucial to extend a helping hand to those in need and I believe this effort is a humble way to bring joy to those who truly deserve it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The festive period is a time for joy, family and giving. Sadly, due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, not everyone has been able to enjoy this festive break...”

AMYA is the oldest Muslim Youth Association in the UK with more than 10,000 members nationally. They frequently partake in tree planting, supporting the homeless and foodbank donation sessions.