Young people with passion for wildlife wanted for outdoor learning in Milton Keynes

Final spaces are available for the city’s Youth Explorers Workshop, aimed 11 to 14 year-olds who have a passion for wildlife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular five week imersive course is run by The Parks Trust and begins next month.

It takes place at Howe Park Wood, one of the city’s most important and biodiverse green spaces, where the youngsters can expect to gain practical experience in studying and identifying wildlife as well as learning some exciting and useful “bushcraft” skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also get to take part in activities such as wildlife identification, moth ID, survival skills and a conservation task*.

Young explorers enjoying the wildlife course in Milton Keynes

Everyone taking part will receive a certificate upon completion as well as being able to take home anything they make as part of the course.

And ffr those who are keen to learn more afterwards, the YouthRanger courses for 14 to 18 year-olds are also available here. f

Amy Johnson, Outdoor Learning Leader at The Parks Trust says “Youth Explorers is a place for people who love nature, the outdoors, and a bit of adventure. If this sounds like you, why not join us to meet like-minded people, make new friends and learn all about the wonderful wildlife of Milton Keynes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s something for everyone, whether you’re interested in animal identification, getting hands on with conservation tasks, or having a go at some bushcraft skills such as shelter building. Youth Explorers is always a special experience and draws some of the most wonderful young people I’ve had the privilege of working with!”

You can book a place on the course online here. If spaces fill up for the April course, there is a Youth Explorers course also happeninglater in the year, in September.

Established as a charity in 1992, The Parks Trust expertly cares for more than 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes, including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and the landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads

In addition to managing and developing local landscapes, the charity’s staff and volunteers also work hard to support local wildlife and biodiversity, provide valuable facilities for park users, deliver extensive education programmes and connect communities with events and activities.