Young pupils from Milton Keynes receive special award for doing maths work during their school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from a Milton Keynes primary school have been celebrating their success after taking part in a nationwide maths Challenge during the summer holidays.

The 27 children at Long Meadow Primary School this week received awards from the Annual DoodleLearning Summer Challenge – an initiative designed to motivate pupils during the school holidays and prevent summer learning loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The youngsters practised maths and English for just a few minutes each day, using DoodleLearning’s award-winning apps.

Long Meadow Primary School pupils received badges and certificates for doing maths tasks during the school holidays

Part of the Discovery Education family of solutions, the DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish apps use the latest edtech advances to reward learning and boost children’s confidence.

The pupils from Long Meadow have now been rewarded with special certificates and badges that were presented by their teachers in school this week.

Germaine Furneaux, who is a teacher at the school said: "We wanted our children to carry on with their Doodling throughout the summer so they did not lose momentum and were ready to start learning again in September. The Summer Challenge was perfect for this. Using Doodle has enabled our children to become more confident mathematicians. They are becoming increasingly fluent in number and can articulate their understanding in lessons. Little and often really is the key!”

Advertisement

Advertisement