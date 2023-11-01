Young refugees escaping war in Ukraine and Afghanistan enjoy great day out in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young refugees who have escaped the war in Ukraine and Afghanistan enjoyed a perfect day out at The Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes.

The 20 youngsters, aged from 11 to18, were able to enjoy a range of fun activities at the popular venue chosen by the Buckinghamshire Council’s Asylum and Migration team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clare Brown, a Refugee Welfare Manager who has worked with the young people since they arrived in the UK, said: “We decided to bring a group of young refugees here to experience a fun day of outdoor activities after everything they have faced over the last few years.”

Young refugees enjoyed a day out at the Caldecotte Xperience

“Recognising the trauma that the children have experienced, the teams carefully planned the activities.

"The climbing wall and water sports were perfect choices and the young people see able to push themselves out of their comfort zone, building their confidence and resilience in a safe and supportive environment.

“During the archery activity, one young boy’s skills really shone. He opened up to the group leader about how he had been a champion archer at home in the Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The main aim of the day was they got to have fun and be children.”

The Caldecotte Xperience, based at Simpson and Caldecotte Lake North, offers an extensive programme of learning experiences and adventure activities for children aged eight and over.

Included is climbing, abseiling, orienteering, camp craft, watersports such as sailing and kayaking, high ropes, fencing, raft building and much more.