Young rising star from Milton Keynes to compete in world-famous ballet contest by Royal Academy of Dance

A young rising star from Milton Keynes will travel across the globe to compete in a world-famous ballet contest by Royal Academy of Dance.

The young girl from Bletchley will travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the prestigious ballet competition, taking place from 11-19 October.

The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition is an annual event where young dancers from around the world come together to compete for prizes and scholarships.

Caitlin Le Roux has been dancing since the age of 3-years-old. She started competing in local dance competitions from the age of 5, where her love for dance blossomed.

At the age of 11, she was accepted into the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Caitlyn said: “I am thrilled to be travelling to Brazil to take part in the Royal Academy of Dance’s Fonteyn Competition. It is both a privilege and an honour to be one of the few English competitors on this international stage – and the one representing Milton Keynes!”

Named in honour of Royal Academy of Dance’s (RAD) longest-serving president, Dame Margot Fonteyn DBE, The Fonteyn is one of the oldest and most prestigious ballet competitions in the world.

It represents the pinnacle of achievement for young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus.

The annual competition was launched in 1931 and has toured the globe over the years.

It is dedicated to promoting dance, providing educational experiences and recognising excellence in young ballet dancers from all over the world.

A launch pad for thriving careers - past winners have become professional dancers, enjoying long-lasting success in the arts.

Dancers compete for a chance to win the coveted Genee Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, as well as cash prizes.

The Dame Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice Award, Choreographic Award and Musicality Award are also up for grabs.

Alongside the prizes, candidates have the chance to win scholarships to some of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world, including English National Ballet School, Houston Ballet Academy and The Royal Ballet School.

Caitlin added: “I have been rehearsing tirelessly all year on two separate pieces, refining every detail to share my passion for dance.

“Adding to the excitement, I have also designed my own tutu which my grandma then made for me! This journey has been a true labour of love, and I am proud to step onto the stage as both dancer and creator.”