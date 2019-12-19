Young siblings win scouting award for rescuing their mum in Milton Keynes

Two pint-sized siblings have won a major scouting award for coming to the rescue of their mother when she was taken ill.

Nine-year-old Finley Dent and his sister Rosie, have been hailed "true heroes" by scouting chiefs.

Finley and Rosie

Thanks to their 'be prepared' training at Cubs and Beavers, the pair knew exactly what to do when their mum scarily collapsed at home at 4am and hit her head.

Assistant District Commissioner Jason Raggett said: "Their mum jumped out of bed to attend to an alarm going off downstairs that had been set accidently. But the combination of jumping up and rushing downstairs with low blood pressure made mum feel very poorly very quickly.

"As she was reaching for her phone, she passed out and banged her head which resulted in a cut."

When the mum regianed consciousness, she was covered in blood and felt extremely weak and shaky. She managed to make her way back to the bedroom but felt too poorly to move from her bed and get the phone to call anybody for help, said Jason.

She called Finley, who was sleeping in his room. He woke Rosie and the pair came running to the rescue.

"Seeing his mum bleeding and not in a good way at all must have been scary but Finley jumped into action and called his dad to come home from work. He got his mum some tissue and a cold compress for her head, then asked his sister his sister to get her some cold water to drink," said Jason.

"Finlay and Rosie worked together to comfort their mum who was panicking and very distressed. They both did an amazing job."

Their mum, sho is now receovered, said: “I don’t know what I would have done without them both as I was in a really bad way.

"To be able to do all they did whilst staying calm and telling me that I am going to be ok shows that they are true heroes. Seeing me in this way must have been terrifying for a nine and six-year old.”

Finley, who is a member of the 1st Wolverton Scout Group, and Rosie, who is a Beaver, had learned their first aid skills at scouts. Theywill now both be awarded with the Commissioner's Commendation Award.