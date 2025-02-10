You're hired? Contestant from Milton Keynes vying to win The Apprentice £250,000 prize

The Apprentice returned to BBC for its 19th season with Frederick Afrifa, from Milton Keynes, among those hoping to impress business tycoon Alan Sugar.

Many are already placing bets on who they think will win with Frederick currently at odds of 11/4 following just two episodes of the series.

Amber Rose Badradin is favourite at odds of 4/6 with Anisa Khan at 10/11.

Frederick, a former national track athlete for Italy who now makes his living as a motivational speaker, follows in the footsteps of Milton Keynes businesswoman Rochelle Anthony, who appeared on the series in 2023.

Frederick Afrifa

If successful Frederick wants to expand his communication skills company with the aim of helping more professionals and entrepreneurs with public speaking.

He said: “As someone who once struggled with the confidence to speak in public, appearing on The Apprentice is the ultimate test to showcase my communication skills.

"I don’t just want to make money: I want to do so while changing people’s lives for the better.”

The series introduced 18 brand new candidates set to battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime and win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship. With mixed teams from the offset, it was win or luge as candidates hit the slopes, kicking off the series in the Austrian Alps tasked with selling tour packages. Last week’s episode saw the teams create a virtual pop star.

Lord Sugar with fellow judges Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell (Image: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)

For the candidates who survive the boardroom with Lord Sugar, an array of other challenging tasks lie ahead. Across the series they will also be turning a ton of potatoes and tomatoes into cash, designing and marketing Easter eggs, jetting off to Turkey for a corporate hospitality challenge and taking on the classic discount buying task in historic Stratford-upon-Avon. And not forgetting Interviews Week, when the final five will face the grilling of a lifetime from some of Lord Sugar’s trusted business associates.

BonusFinder released brand new odds on who is most likely to win following the start of the series, and where the winner is likely to be from.

A spokesperson said: The Apprentice returned to our screens with a bang, as 18 ambitious entrepreneurs headed to London with a dream and a business plan, all with one goal: to impress Lord Sugar enough to bag the prize of a £250,000 investment into their venture and mentorship from the famous businessman himself.

“Over the next few weeks, the candidates will compete head-to-head in 12 tough tasks to take them closer to the finishing line.

“As always, viewers are already speculating about which potential partners are likely to win, and where they’ve hailed from.

So, which Series 19 candidates are heading for victory? And who’s going to be hearing “you’re fired” quicker than they can unpack their suitcase?

Check out BonasFinder which will be updating its odds weekly via its website

