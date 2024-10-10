'You're not in any trouble' - police appeal directly to missing Milton Keynes man

Missing Thomas.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man missing from Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is renewing an appeal to trace Thomas who was last seen at around 12.30am on Sunday (October 6) in the Chester Close area of Bletchley.

Thomas is 26-years-old and around 6ft tall with a slim build.

He usually wears black tracksuit bottoms with a black jumper and blue hooded top.

He also wears black Adidas trainers, which have three green stripes on them.

Inspector Lee Brace said: “Thomas has now been missing for two days, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.

“If you see Thomas, please call us immediately on 999, quoting reference 43240480455.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Thomas. You are not in any trouble, but your family and we are concerned for you.

“Please get in touch with us to let us know where you are. We have officers available to help you, and we want to know that you are safe and well.”