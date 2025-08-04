Thirty-five organisations across Milton Keynes have been awarded with a youth provision safe practice mark during the first two years of the scheme.

Launched in 2023, the scheme aims to promote good practice in youth clubs and activity groups across Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

The Safe Practice Mark is awarded to organisations that demonstrate that appropriate safeguarding measures are in place.

Leisure centres, charities and independent clubs are among the recipients of the mark, and Milton Keynes City Council claims more organisations are in the pipeline to receive the status.

Organisations wishing to gain the mark need to complete an application form which will be reviewed by city council safeguarding managers.

Successful recipients get access to free training and the opportunity to apply for funding, with clubs having to reapply annually to continue earning the mark.

Cabinet member for children and young people at Milton Keynes City Council Joe Hearnshaw said: “Our safe practice mark recognises those providers who take safeguarding seriously and provides extra assurance to parents and carers who are looking at what is available for their children.

“We’re delighted to see so many local organisations taking up this opportunity for additional support, training, and access to funding.”

The organisations that currently hold a Safe Practice Mark are 5 On It Foundation, Acorn Early Years Foundation, Action4Youth, All People Active, Alternatives to Conflict, APF Activity Camps, Arthur Ellis, Black Sheep Collective, Bletchley Youth Club, Cauldwell Youth, Chum CIC, Climb Quest, Depaul UK, Empower 4 Success, Future Wolverton, Inspire All Bletchley Leisure Centre, Jo’s Hope, Let’s Kick It, Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy, MKAct, MK Dons Academy, MK Dons SET, MK Melting Pot, MK Springers, Mosaic Wise, Northampton Saints Foundation, Premier Education, Q:alliance, Reignite/Loughton Baptist Church, ReturnMK, Ride High, Service Six, Sport Milton Keynes, SW Health and Wellbeing – Sport Works, Thomley, UDOIT Dance Foundation, Woughton Community Council Youth Service, You Mental, Youth Visionaries and YMCA.

