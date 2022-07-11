Yummy new egg-free cake shop to open in Milton Keynes offering one hour 'design your own' service

Cake Box Plc is the UK’s largest freshly-prepared cream cake shop, with more than 190 stores across the country.

The new store opens on Friday on Fen Street at Brooklands and will sell everything from celebration cakes to cupcakes. All products are completely egg-free and suitable for a lacto-vegetarian diet.

Customers can select a personalised message, add a photo, and choose from a large range of cakes in-store and online. There will also be a bespoke, express service that allows people to click and collect a personalised cake within an hour from the store.

Cakes can be bespoke and customers can choose their base from Victoria, Chocolate or Red Velvet, followed by their freshly whipped cream filling and a range of luxurious toppings.

Size range from individual cupcakes to cakes that will serve more than 100 people.

A spokesman said: “Cake Box has one mission and that is to make every celebration special. The centrepiece of a celebration is often cake and Cake Box delivers on this with guaranteed freshness, quality and taste.”

The store will be open seven days a week and looks forward to bringing jobs and supporting local communities, said Cake Box founder, and CEO Sukh Chamdal.

He added: “Cake Box is delighted to welcome Brooklands to the family, and we look forward to serving the local community with our fantastic range of celebration cakes. I am personally excited to be expanding into Brooklands - we have identified the local area as having a great fit with Cake Box and its range of products.

He said Cake Box solves the problem thousands of people throughout the UK face when they want a personalised cake – by not having to pay over £100 and wait for over a week.

"All our customers can have their cakes personalised and ready within an hour,” he pledged.

Cakes are also available online for collection or delivery.