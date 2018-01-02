PETA calls for ban on caged animals following Woburn Safari Park blaze

A leading charity has reiterated its call for a ban on animals being kept in cages following this morning’s fire at Woburn Safari Park, which killed 13 monkeys.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation, is a UK-based charity dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all animals. It made the call following the blaze which broke out in the patas monkey house in the the park’s African Forest drive-through area.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “The second fatal British zoo fire in two weeks shows that caging animals results in tragedy. No amount of time in a zoo can take away wild animals’ natural instincts to roam, search for food, care for their young, and, when a fire breaks out, flee – something that these monkeys were unable to do while locked in a cage.

“It’s 2018, and the days of putting animals behind bars should be in the past,” Elisa added, “Everyone concerned about this incident can make a difference by refusing to patronise any zoo.”

