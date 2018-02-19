Petition calls on Bucks County Council to fix ‘crumbling’ Stoke Hammond bypass

A petition has been launched calling on Bucks County Council to ‘fix’ the Stoke Hammond bypass and ‘bring it up to a decent standard.’

The petition claims that this stretch of the A4146, one of the main routes between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes, is ‘crumbling’ and that action needs to be taken now.

The petition says: “This busy and important route is the main connection between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes, yet it is littered with defects on both carriageways.

“It needs to be brought up to standard this summer.

“The road is only 11 years old yet is crumbling along its whole route.

“Bucks County Council should look at the condition the carriageway was constructed to by the contractors but needs to ensure full resurfacing/carriageway reconstruction is undertaken with urgency to bring this busy route to a decent standard.”

The petition has been signed by 130 people so far and was started on January 31.

It runs until February 28

