Photographer among elite in competition for best images

A photographer from Newport Pagnell has reached the final of the coveted Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.

Mark Lynham, who describes himself as a hobbyist photographer, had a number of pictures judged by experts during December, who selected one of his for the final shortlist.

Picture by Mark Lynham

The choice of the overall winning image will be announced at an awards evening in Cheshire on Saturday, February 3.

Mark said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills. One way I do that is to enter the guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our monthly competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer Mark is.”

Visit www.photoguild.co.uk and www.marklynham.com