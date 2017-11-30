Photographer selected for guild’s awards final

A photographer from Wolverton has reached the final of the coveted Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition.

Andy Warner, who became interested in photography as a teenager, is just one of 12 finalists.

The guild is a highly respected association for photographers which also has members from overseas. Each year it runs an on-line monthly photographic competition, with awards given to the best entries. During 2017, the competition has attracted around 1,200 entries per month.

From all the entries, the guild’s judges have selected 12 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year Final.

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our monthly competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering. To have an image recognised by the guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the final is without doubt an incredible achievement.”