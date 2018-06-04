PICTURE GALLERY: Milton Keynes bursts into life at Colour Obstacle Rush

Milton Keynes hosted the 2018 Colour Obstacle Rush at Willen Lake on Saturday, can you spot yourself or someone you know?

CLICK THE GALLERY LINK ABOVE TO SEE PICTURES FROM THE 2018 COLOUR OBSTACLE RUSH IN MILTON KEYNES

The Color Obsctacle Rush is a unique event combining the fun of colour powdered runs, the thrill of an obstacle course and the atmosphere of a music festival.

Nearly a quarter of a million people have taken part so far and Milton Keynes’ fourth edition of Color Obstacle Rush UK in 2018 put on a 5k fun run that was even more memorable than before.

The first Colour Obstacle Rush was held in Finland in 2014 under the Finnish name ‘Variestejuoksu’.

The 2014 tour became the most popular obstacle run series in Scandinavia.

With the inaugural season being a smashing success, we have expanded to the US and Europe since 2015 with even more countries to come in 2018.

The course is designed to be fun rather than crazy challenging and is suitable for most as long as you’re at least 12 years old.

Our photographer was down at this year’s event at Willen Lake on Saturday capturing some great shots of the colourful action, click the link at the top of the story to see our gallery.

