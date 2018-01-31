PICTURED: ‘Neglected’ ponies found tethered by chains in muddy Milton Keynes field

Call for action to help two “neglected” horses tethered by chains in Milton Keynes field.

PICTURES: CLICK THIS LINK OR THE ICON IN THE IMAGE ABOVE TO SEE A FULL GALLERY

Animal lovers are calling for action about two neglected horses left chained up in a muddy field for months.

The pair of ponies, believed to belong to travellers are tethered on five metre long chains on grassland opposite the Sikh temple at Kiln Farm.

“The chain only allows the poor things to move and eat within a small circle around where they stand,” said one passer-by.

“Their water is often muddy or has been tipped over. The grass is practically bare. There is a bucket for food but it doesn’t hold much and is nearly always empty,” she added.

“I have notified the RSPCA in the past but no action seems to be taken. The horses disappear for a while and then they are back on the field again.”

The Citizen went out to inspect the horses this week. Though they seemed well fed and were reasonably friendly, their coats were matted and their hooves were overgrown and in a bad state.

The food bucket was empty and another container was half full of dirty brown water.

The chain tethering one of the horses was too short for him to reach the water bucket.

This week the Citizen contacted the RSPCA to see if anything can be done to help the horses.

We also contacted the Parks Trust, who are believed to own the patch of land, to ask if there is any legal action they can take.