Pictures from the 70s 80s: Bletchley Leisure Centre remembered back in the days of the snake and pyramid

New year, new you? Turned over a new leaf for New Year? Resolved to get active? Got a new gym membership? Well it seems only right to look back at this time of year back in the 70s and 80s with our gallery of pictures courtesy of Living Archive MK. See if you can spot yourselves! The oldest pictures here are the bowling and archery ones, and they date from when the Leisure Centre first opened in 1973. The airborne gymnasts are undated, but probably date from around the same time – can anyone confirm? The one of the children in the pool (who remembers the fast slide and its renowned ability to dispense friction burns?) is from 1978, and the basketball players are the MK All Stars, photographed in 1979. We then jump a few years to the early 80s with the pictures of the aqua aerobics class and the people queuing up, both from 1983. Can anyone remember what they were queuing for? It must have been quite an occasion... To find out more about how Living Archive MK preserves your memories of Milton Keynes and browse the online book sale here.

Leisure Centre archery Living Archive MK

The opening of the centre Living Archive MK

The leisure centre on September 16th 1983 Living Archive MK

OAPs doing water aerobics on December 8th 1983 Living Archive MK

