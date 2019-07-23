Pictures from the scene after specialist diving team called in to recover body from Milton Keynes lake

A specialist diving team were called in to assist with the recovery of a body from a Milton Keynes lake.

Police are investigating after a body of a man was tragically found in Willen Lake, Milton Keynes in the early hours of this morning

Firefighters and police were called to Willen Lake North and the lake's central island at around 12.10am after reports that a man had gone missing.

A specialist diving team was called in by police to help recover the body from the MK beauty spot.

Peter Faulding, founder and CEO of Specialist Group International, took to Twitter to post pictures from the scene with a message of condolence to the family of the man.

"This morning divers from Specialist Group International working with Thames Valley Police recovered the body of a male from Willen Lake in Milton Keynes," Mr Faulding said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time."