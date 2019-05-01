Pictures give first glimpse of amazing Aqua Parc opening in Milton Keynes this weekend

With just a few days to go until Aqua Parcs opens in Milton Keynes, the team has released a sneak peek at what the new and bigger park will look like – and ‘buoy’ it’s good! With new obstacles – the first of their kind in the country – the course is set to attract people from across the region to its Milton Keynes Willen Lake location. Amongst the new obstacles includes the Apex 30. Standing at 5’ tall above water level, guests will be challenged to crawl, jump, slide and run across the s-shaped feature that twists and turns in every direction. Next is the new Apex 20 that is more challenging than it looks. With a sloping edge standing at 5’ tall, guests on the park have to make it from one side to the other across the slippery steep gradient to avoid a big soaking. Next is The Diamond that carries two distinct routes. A 4’ tall, 18-inch-wide highline provides a test for thrill-seekers or a lower level creates a challenge of concentration and skill just above the waterline. Lastly, a standout piece that will be easily visible from the shore-line of Willen Lake, the 16ft high Freefall Surpreme has it all! This ‘beast’ of the water features climbing ladders, a zero-entry slide, and a generous, multi-level interior play-space – a place to catch your breath. Climb to the top, grab a friend and slide straight into the clear waters below – and repeat! It opens on Saturday 4 May, the 2019 park is suitable for ages six and up and features in excess of 300 metres worth of challenging and fun obstacles. Aqua Parcs is patrolled by trained lifeguards at each section, however participants must be able to swim 25m unaided. Wet suit hire is included within the £20 fee and each session lasts one hour. Once given the safety brief, participants swim 10 metres out to the park and can explore and get wet and wild! Aqua Parcs will be open 7 days a week until September and for more information and to book, visit www.aquaparcs.co.uk

MK Aqua Parc 2019 Lots of fun for ages six up

MK Aqua Parc 2019 The Diamond that carries two distinct routes. A 4 tall, 18-inch-wide highline provides a test for thrill-seekers or a lower level creates a challenge of concentration and skill just above the waterline

MK Aqua Parc 2019 Amongst the new obstacles includes the Apex 30. Standing at 5 tall above water level, guests will be challenged to crawl, jump, slide and run across the s-shaped feature that twists and turns in every direction

MK Aqua Parc 2019 The standout piece that will be easily visible from the shore-line of Willen Lake, the 16ft high Freefall Surpreme has it all!

